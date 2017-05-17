Head-on crash on Shark Key Bridge sends two to hospital

A head-on crash Monday morning on the Shark Key Bridge in the Lower Keys sent two drivers to the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Jamie Fuhrmann, 25, of Ramrod Key was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry northbound near mile marker 11.5 on U.S. 1 about 11 a.m. when the sedan swerved to the left, crossed the double yellow lines and smashed into a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Emily Strole, 28, of Big Pine Key, police said.
Strole’s car was struck in the front and left midsection and went into the concrete wall before striking a 2017 Cadillac CT6 that had been traveling behind Fuhrmann. Rafal Wrobel Arkadiusz, 44, was driving the Cadillac, inside of which was passenger Ewa Wrobel Aneta. Both are from Warsaw, Poland.
Charges are pending against Fuhrmann. Strole was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center and then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Fuhrmann was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, the FHP said.
Comments