Produce mart might start selling smoothies

Cesar Sandoval wants to expand his inventory under the Paradise Produce tiki hut near mile marker 49 bayside.
Pending City Council approval at its next two meetings, he’ll start selling smoothies, fruit cups, fruit salad and parfaits in the coming months. The first step was approval for a conditional-use permit from the Marathon Planning Commission, which granted it Monday night.
Sandoval, filling bags with Japanese peanuts from a Homestead grower, told the Keynoter Monday about how he took over the produce stand, formerly called Fresh from the Farm, seven months ago. For years, he managed restaurants in Marathon but chose a different career path.
Other than produce bought from 15 farms in South Florida, Paradise Produce sells locally made goods like honey and handmade soaps from Key West.
Eventually, he wants to run an open-air market and sell local art. He also wants to set up a hydroponic system to grow fresh herbs on the property and maybe even host school groups to teach students how to grow their own vegetables.
For now, he’s focusing on the smoothies. With Marathon couple Mike and Michelle Hobson now selling ice from a vending machine in the parking lot, it’s drawing people to the produce.
“I want to provide everyone from Key Largo to Key West with the best fresh fruit and vegetables,” Sandoval said.
Paradise Produce is open every day from 9 a.m. to sundown, except Sundays.
