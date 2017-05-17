Key West canal bank-turned-trash heap takes hours to clear

Jerome Leatherwood didn’t let the scene of a makeshift dumping ground intimidate him.
Like a couple dozen volunteers Sunday in Key West, Leatherwood spent more than three hours helping clear out a one-time homeless encampment on the edge of the Riviera Canal just steps from busy South Roosevelt Boulevard. It was only one corner on the tropical island. The other side of the bridge remains trashed for another day.
“I was a jailbird but now I’m doing something for the community,” Leatherwood said as he picked his way among the trash heap along the mangroves that border the waters that lead to the ocean.
The effort, spurred on by locals and sponsored by the Southernmost Homeless Assistance League, was a DIY mission that yielded more than 30 trash bags and assorted pieces of wood and tar paper that came from a sturdy hut someone built above the mangroves.
Baby mangrove pieces were found growing out of discarded beer cans and a severed plastic jug. Even long-term locals were stunned by the tiny area coated in garbage — shoes, batteries, broken electronics, blankets, beer cans, food containers and several child’s toys.
“This is where we live; it washes right into the water where I fish,” said Jamie Snediker, of Key West, who used Facebook to spread the word of the cleanup. “It’s pretty nasty. Be responsible for your trash.”
Many of the volunteers are homeless themselves, living daily at the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, which SHAL manages for the city. SHAL executive director John Miller hoisted filled garbage bags to the top of the bridge.
Shelter manager Mike Tolbert said KOTS clients were more than eager to help out once he showed them photos of the litter, which made almost a moat around two makeshift shelters — one tent-like and the other a wooded hut built from discarded lumber, tree limbs and shower curtains.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments