Police: Federal corrections officer admits he was drunk behind the wheel

A federal corrections officer was jailed Thursday after police said he was drunk behind the wheel at mile marker 104.
The guard did not reserve his right to remain silent.
Jared Michael Hess, 31, whose address was redacted from the arrest report due to a state law protecting law enforcement’s privacy, apologized to an officer during the investigation at about 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the arrest report.
Hess admitted he “had too much to drink and knows he did wrong,” wrote Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Orlando Alvarez.
Hess is due in court May 31.
Hess was driving a white Ford Mustang and leaving the parking lot of the Caribbean Club in Key Largo when deputies said he turned left and proceeded to go northbound in the southbound lane.
“The driver then quickly stopped and turned back into the parking lot of the Caribbean Club,” Alvarez wrote.
