Two Cuban fishermen rescued off the Keys

Two stranded Cuban fisherman were rescued Thursday 17 miles south of Grassy Key, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
Watch standers received a request for help from the Cuban Border Guard about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday involving a 22-foot sport fishing boat with two people aboard that was overdue from Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba. The watch standers diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to help in the search.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, crew at Coast Guard Station Islamorada received a mayday call from a disabled vessel south of Grassy Key matching the description of the overdue fishing boat. A Station Islamorada boat crew responded and transferred the two fishermen to emergency medical services and the U.S. Border Patrol in stable condition.
They were then transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. The two men reported they had been at sea for three days.
