Florida Keys teen arrested on sexual battery charge

An Upper Keys teen was arrested on a sexual battery charge Friday.
The 17-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said the alleged incident happened about two weeks ago.
The girl told police she was riding in the boy’s car and he pulled over on a dead-end street at night. The boy put his hands down her pants against her will and assualted her, she told detectives. She also repeatedly told him to stop, Herrin said.
The boy, a student at Coral Shores High School, acknowledged to detectives that the girl told him “no” several times during the incident.
Lynsey Saunders, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District, said the incident did not happen on school property.
“The district’s first concern is student safety,” Saunders said in a statement. “District and school officials will continue to work with the Sheriff’s Office throughout the investigation to ensure the safety of all of the students at Coral Shores High School.”
