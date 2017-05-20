Bug board revisits term limits

Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board Commissioner Phil Goodman will follow up on his April proposal to try to put in place term limits for board members.
The board meets Tuesday on Stock Island. Goodman is pushing for a limit of two four-year terms for commissioners. Currently, terms are four years with no limits on the number of terms one can serve.
It would take three “yes” votes from the board to put the term limits into motion, after which the state Legislature would have the final say because the Mosquito Control District was legislatively created.
Goodman’s fellow commissioners were wary of term limits last month for two reasons: What they say is the way the state could control the legislation negatively and that it takes time for commissioners to become comfortable in the seat. The board decided to delay action and have discussions with state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) about it.
Goodman said he met with Raschein and their discussion left him optimistic. He hopes to draft a resolution in the coming months that will be forwarded to the Legislature should other board members approve.
In recent years, Goodman’s term-limit proposal was not supported by other commissioners. Now, he thinks with two new board members, term limits could come to fruition.
“If it’s amended and I can get a limit of 12 years, that’s better than nothing,” he said.
Commissioner Stan Zuba, elected last year, said he would approve of a 12-year limit, or three terms, and that he also spoke with Raschein.
“I’m going to continue to listen to the debate. In theory, I’m for term limits and I think Mosquito Control is unique in the fact that it’s very important to build a knowledge base,” he said.
Commissioner Brandon Pinder, also elected last year, said he would support a four-term limit.
“I really think once the time and money has been invested, it’s beneficial to serve out and not be cut short at two terms,” he said.
The board meets Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 5224 College Road, Stock Island, following a 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony at the new Mosquito Control building, 18 Aquamarine Drive on Big Coppitt Key.
