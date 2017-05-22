Key West police: Woman shot herself at state park

A woman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside her car at a state park in Key West on Sunday, police said.
Rickie Lynn Jernigan, 52, of Key West was found in the parking lot of Fort Zachary Taylor State Park about 1:30 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. A witness had spotted Jernigan seated motionless inside her closed car, Crean said.
Jernigan was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police found a firearm in the car but Monday would not disclose further details, including where she was wounded or what type of gun was found, saying it remained an open death investigation.
“I don’t have any details the detectives are still working it,” Crean said Monday. “A visitor to the park found her.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
