Bug board agrees on term limits, but not number of terms

Florida Keys Mosquito Control Board commissioners moved one step further Tuesday in putting a limit on the number of years one can serve.
Meeting on Stock Island, some commissioners spoke in favor of 12-year limits, or three four-year terms. There is currently no limit on the number of four-year terms one can serve.
Commissioner Tom McDonald favors two-term limits, as does Commissioner Phil Goodman, who had reintroduced the idea of term limits for the second time in recent years at the board’s April meeting.
Commissioners Stan Zuba and Brandon Pinder, both elected last year, and Jill Craney-Gage want 12-year (three terms) limits.
“Originally I thought four four-year terms, but now I see how 16 might be pushing it,” Pinder said.
“You could be on this board for 100 years I think and still learn,” Goodman said.
It would take three “yes” votes from the board to put the term limits into motion, after which the state Legislature would have the final say because Mosquito Control was legislatively created. The earliest that could happen would be during the next legislative session in 2018.
Should the Legislature approve, Dirk Smits, attorney for the district, said each current commissioner would serve out his or her term and the limit would start for the seat after that. Years already served wouldn’t count toward a commissioner’s limit should he or she be reelected.
Smits said he will draft two resolutions, one for a limit of two terms and one for a limit of three. The board will vote on them in the coming months and whichever one is approved will be forwarded to state Rep. Holly Raschein (R-Key Largo) and Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami and the Keys) for legislative action.
Before their meeting Tuesday, board members held a groundbreaking at the site of what will be the district’s new $2.84 million Lower Keys operations building at 18 Aquamarine Drive, Big Coppitt Key. Also, a set of trailers at $279,983 will house administrative offices and a small mosquito identification lab.
The district’s lease of a Key West city-owned building on Stock Island ends Dec. 31 and will not be renewed, which is the reason for the new buildings.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
