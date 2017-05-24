Texas woman dies snorkeling off the Florida Keys

A Texas woman died snorkeling off Key Largo Tuesday.
Cheri Crozier, 58, was swimming at Grecian Rocks in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park about 1 p.m. when she began experiencing difficulties, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer Deputy Becky Herrin said. She and her husband swam to shallow waters, about 3 to 5 feet deep, when she told him she wanted to return to their charter dive vessel.
Crozier had difficulties swimming back to the Encounter, and she and her husband yelled for help. Crew members threw the couple a rope and pulled them to the boat. Crozier was taken on board, but she was unconscious and unresponsive, Herrin said. A doctor with the charter began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation as the Encounter made its way back to shore.
Medics took Crozier to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where doctors pronounced her dead.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments