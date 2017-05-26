Dive team could cause worker’s comp costs to soar

The special taxing district funding the budgets of Key Largo’s volunteer fire department and ambulance service could see its worker’s compensation insurance more than double if it moves forward with creating a new dive rescue team, the district’s lawyer said this week.
Theron Simmons, contracted attorney for the Key Largo Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District, said annual worker’s comp insurance costs for the district could go as high as $73,000, up from around $35,000 now. He told the five-member commission Monday that the district’s insurance provider said that wasn’t a concrete number, but indemnifying a dive team would come at a significant cost increase.
“It’s going to be more,” Simmons said.
The news casts further doubt that the district will ever again have a dive team, which until late March was well-known and respected globally. Ironically, it was the recovery of the body of Canadian conservationist and filmmaker Rob Stewart in early February that both vaulted the dive team into a spotlight of worldwide praise while spelling the outfit’s demise.
Stewart’s family filed lawsuits in March against two parties involved in the run-up to their son’s death offshore of Islamorada while he was filming a new documentary on sharks in late January. Around the same time the suit was filed, a private investigator hired by an attorney representing one of the plaintiffs in a public relations capacity filed an information request with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department asking for records related to its dive team.
The department’s lawyer, Jack Bridges, issued a bombshell response: There is no Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department dive team and there never was one. The issue is confusing and is rooted in a change in department leadership in 2013 — which technically meant a switch in nonprofit corporation fire departments serving the district — and the fact the the dive team was basically Key Largo dive shop owner Rob Bleser and whatever team of scuba experts he could organize to meet the demands of the specific mission at hand.
The former fire department did have a dive team until it lost its contract with the district four years ago, but Bridges said the current department does not.
Bleser is so respected among other agencies like the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard, he’s often asked to do dives those groups won’t do. For instance, he was requested for the Stewart recovery mission because the search was in more than 220 feet of water, way deeper than most divers go.
But Bridges said since Bleser is not a currently certified firefighter and not technically a volunteer with the department, he is not covered under the department’s worker’s comp insurance.
“Volunteer and employee is the same thing” for worker’s compensation insurance, Bridges said. “The dive team by legal definition is an independent contractor, meaning they’re not covered under worker’s compensation. End of discussion.”
His work he’s done since 1999 under the auspices of the fire department is so dangerous, insuring him would be cost-prohibitive, Bridges said.
“When we changed fire departments, the insurance company said, ‘we don’t do this,’ ” Bridges said.
Bleser cut ties with the district in April over the controversy.
The district is exploring ways to keep a dive team by either having the former fire department, which still exists as a nonprofit corporation, take it over. Or it could create a separate dive team not part of either the fire department or the Ambulance Corps but still functioning under the taxing district’s umbrella.
But if the worker’s comp insurance numbers being presented to Simmons don’t come down, those options appear less likely. Some commissioners are even getting nervous that the more they present the issue to the insurance company, the more likely the company will raise the rates because of the added risk.
“The more we tell them, the higher the rates are going to be,” Commissioner Tony Allen said.
Or the district may get dropped altogether, other commissioners fear.
“The more we discuss this and push this, the more nervous the insurance company is getting,” Commissioner Kay Cullen said.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments