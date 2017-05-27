Report: Delray police officer killed in Key West crash was sober

The Delray Beach police officer killed April 8 when a car smashed into the scooter she was driving in Key West was sober at the time of the crash, according to a toxicology report.
The report is included in paperwork filed in Monroe County Circuit Court this week by prosecutors who on May 22 charged Lacy Morris, 31, with driving under the influence-manslaughter for the death of Officer Christine Braswell, 40.
Braswell, a 12-year officer with the Delray Beach and a sniper with the SWAT team, was driving a scooter with passenger Bernenda Marc, 25, about 1:30 a.m. on Truman Avenue by Dion’s Quik Mart when an oncoming sedan crossed their path. Morris was at the wheel.
Morris made a left turn into Dion’s near the White Street intersection, according to security video also filed into evidence, and her sedan collided with the scooter traveling north on Truman. Morris told police she and her friend were going to Dion’s to get some fried chicken.
A “barely smoked” marijuana joint was found on the car’s floorboard and Morris had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Morris is also charged with DUI-property damage and DUI-personal injury, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession. She remains jailed on $170,000 bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments