Monroe County’s Trauma Star rescue helicopter lifts off from Harry Harris Park, carrying a 78-year-old local man to a Miami hospital following a Thursday crash in Tavernier.
May 27, 2017 8:35 AM

Keys man airlifted after Tavernier crash

By Kevin Wadlow

A two-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 1 in Tavernier sent a local man, 78, to a Miami trauma center.

Lloyd T. Farrey of Tavernier was driving a 2003 BMW car when he tried to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, headed toward Burton Drive, oceanside at mile marker 92.6.

Farrey pulled away from a stop sign but “failed to see” a northbound Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kimberly M. Towe, 23, of Key Largo, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. The 2006 pickup struck the passenger door of the BMW in the 5:12 p.m. crash, spinning the car that wound up pointing south in the right-hand lane of U.S. 1.

Farrey was carried by Monroe County Fire Rescue to Harry Harris Park, where he was airlifted by the county’s Trauma Star air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in “serious but stable” condition.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the FHP says. Towe reported no injuries. No charges were filed at the scene pending investigation.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 slowed through Tavernier during the evening rush for more than an hour.

