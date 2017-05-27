Marathon council wants magistrate to replace code board

Marathon residents who face fines for code violations may have to answer to one person instead of a board in the future.
Replacing the Marathon Code Board with a special magistrate, or hearing officer, has been a topic of discussion by City Council members in recent months and Tuesday the board moved to have City Attorney David Migut draft an ordinance and get the ball rolling.
Councilwoman Michelle Coldiron said switching to a special magistrate would have more pros than cons. She said Tuesday that a hearing officer from outside of Marathon would be more fair and impartial and “ensure due process.” She also suggested the use of video conferencing to save travel costs for the magistrate, like Monroe County does.
Councilman John Bartus said he’s in favor of keeping the current code board as it is. Councilman Steve Cook said a “completely disinterested party would be the fairer way to go” and gave a thumbs up to looking for a special magistrate.
Council members, except for Bartus, agreed there needs to be a way for people to appeal to the City Council on code matters if the magistrate’s decision is unsatisfactory.
Migut will now draft an ordinance. He told the Keynoter if it is approved by City Council twice, a request for proposals for the position will be put out immediately. The job requirements have yet to be determined.
“Usually, an attorney is preferred,” he said.
Also Tuesday:
▪ Chuck Lindsey was lauded by the council for his performance in his first year as city manager and was offered a 5 percent raise — which he turned down for reasons he did not want to discuss. He was selected for the job in August 2015 from a pool of nearly 50 applicants and started as city manager in January last year. He has a three-year contract that runs until Jan. 4, 2019, and is paid $141,000 annually.
▪ ▪ Cesar Sandoval was approved for a conditional-use permit to expand his produce stand, Paradise Produce, to an “open air market.” Pending further approval and conditions, he’ll start selling smoothies, fruit cups, fruit salad and parfaits in the coming months. The stand is around mile marker 48.5 bayside.
