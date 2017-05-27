Events mark Memorial Day

Memorial Day arrives Monday.
Most people use the federal holiday as an excuse for grilling (not that we need any such excuse in the Keys) but it’s really the day we celebrate those who died while serving in the military. It started as Decoration Day after the Civil War in 1868 and later became Memorial Day (not to be confused with Veterans Day).
In the Keys, a handful of events marks the day:
▪ A commemoration and blessing of the fleet is set for 3 p.m. Sunday on Lake Surprise. It’s sponsored by the Upper Keys Fishing Club. Lake Surprise is at Jewfish Creek off mile marker 107 bayside in Key Largo. Those on land can watch from there.
▪ A veteran will place a wreath on the water along while participating boats contribute live flowers for remembrance of their personal hero. A bugler will play “Taps” and there will be a singing of “God Bless America.”
▪ The Navy League Key West Council hosts a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the Maine Memorial at the Key West Cemetery. The spaker is Capt. Bobby Baker, Naval Air Station Key West commanding officer.
▪ American Legion Post 28 hosts a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Southern Keys Cemetery, Big Coppitt Key. Capt. Jeffrey Janszen, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander, is the speaker.
▪ A Monday service is planned at the Hurricane Memorial, mile marker 81.5 in Islamorada. It starts at 9 a.m. and includes an invocation, presentation of colors, presentation on the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, the laying of a wreath and various speakers.
▪ In the Upper Keys Monday, a convoy of military vehicles starts at Coral Shores High School at mile marker 89.9 at 10 a.m., then travels down U.S. 1 to the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102 bayside, where there will be a ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
