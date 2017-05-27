Storm conference aims to educate

Among planned topics at an annual hurricane preparedness workshop set for Tuesday in Marathon is a panel discussion focusing on communications before, during and after a storm. The six-month hurricane season starts June 1.
Scheduled panelists for the 1 p.m. conference at the Hyatt Place Marathon include Adam Berg, NBC6 meteorologist; Julie Botteri, Monroe County Tourist Development Council web editor and social media producer; Cammy Clark, Monroe County public information officer; Larry Kahn, Keynoter editor; Rick Lopez, general manager of Florida Keys Media LLC; Mandy Miles, Key West Citizen business editor; and Bill South, Key West National Weather Service forecaster who manages the office’s social media channels.
The conference, aimed at tourism interests but open to anyone, is to kick off with Jonathan Lord, deputy director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, discussing the importance of preparedness and how state emergency management officials interface with Monroe County. Following Lord, speakers include National Hurricane Center’s Robbie Berg, focusing on new forecast products the center will use in 2017 and beyond.
Subsequently, reports are to be given by Matt Moreland, meteorologist in charge at the Key West National Weather Service office; Martin Senterfitt, Monroe County’s emergency management director; and Andy Newman, public relations director for the TDC.
Cost is $10 per person and reservations can be made by calling (305) 296-4959 or sending an email to ExecutiveOffice@keyslodging.org. Hyatt Place Marathon is at the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, 1996 Overseas Highway, around mile marker 48 bayside.
