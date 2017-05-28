California man dies diving off Key Largo

A California man died while scuba diving Friday off the Florida Keys, authorities say.
Dimitry Altschuller and his wife were aboard a commercial dive vessel out of the Amoray Dive Center in Key Largo and Altschuller was on his second dive of the day when it happened about 11:48 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
The dive buddy of Altschuller, 56, said they were in the water when it appeared Altschuller ran out of air, Deputy Becky Herrin said. The partner shared his air as they surfaced and when they did surface, Altschuller was breathing but apparently panicked. The partner yelled to the boat for help.
Altschuller then was helped aboard the Amoray boat, unconscious and not breathing, Herrin said. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vessel arrived on the scene and the victim was transferred to that vessel, which took him to shore at Key Largo Homeowner’s Park, mile marker 99 of U.S. 1.
Paramedics met the FWC vessel. Altschuller then was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is likely to be scheduled.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say where in California Altschuller was from.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments