Georgia boy airlifted following crash in the Florida Keys Saturday night

An 11-year-old boy from Lawrenceville, Ga. was flown by helicopter air ambulance to Miami Children’s Hospital Saturday night after the vehicle he was riding in with his family was struck by a pickup truck on Lower Matecumbe Key.
The boy’s condition on Sunday was listed as serious, but stable.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report, his family’s 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was hit by a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kristopher Eggleston, 26, of Fort Myers. Eggleston’s vehicle had just collided with a 2011 Dodge Avenger, which pulled out in front of him onto U.S. 1 from a parking lot on the other side of the highway at mile marker 72.5, the FHP stated.
The driver of the Avenger, Nelson Blanco, 73, of Marathon, was cited by the FHP for violation of right of way. The crash happened around 9 p.m.
According to the FHP report, Blanco made a left-hand turn out of the parking lot into Eggleston’s path. The front of Eggleston’s Silverado struck the right front of Blanco’s Dodge.
Eggleston’s vehicle then veered into the northbound lane and hit the left side of the Suburban, driven by the boy’s father, Paul Daniel, 44. The boy’s 10-year-old sister was also listed in the FHP report as a passenger, but she was not injured. Daniel suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
The highway was shut down in both directions while first responders treated the injured and cleared the scene. Then traffic was alternated between north and southbound lanes for another hour, according to the FHP.
