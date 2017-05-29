Time stands still for oldest Keys house outside Key West

George Adderley would be glad to know the house he built in 1904 has withstood the test of time – with some help.
The four-room bayside house is set back on the 64-acre property of Crane Point Museum and Nature Center near mile marker 50. It has undergone numerous restorations, one of which was last June. Over the course of eight weeks, the tabby walls of the oldest home in the Florida Keys outside of Key West were stripped down and rebuilt, preserving the original structure.
For this, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation on May 19 gave Crane Point Museum and Nature Center one of its Outstanding Achievement Awards for the accurate restoration using tabby. It is made of sand, lime, rock and burned sea shells.
The $138,000 project was done by Key West architect Bert Bender and Geneva-based plastering company Olde World Walls and Ceilings.
Crane Point Hammock Chief Operating Officer Charlotte Quinn went to St. Petersburg to get the award from the nonprofit Florida Trust.
“This is the only full-standing tabby house in the state of Florida,” she said. “We’re pretty proud that of all the things that were renovated this last year, we were chosen to win this award.”
Adderley came to the Keys from the Bahamas in 1890 at 20 and married his wife Olivia four years later. In 1903, the couple bought 32.35 acres of land on Vaca Key (around mile marker 50) for $100, payable over three years.
The 630-square-foot house was accompanied by an outdoor kitchen and garden. Adderley, an Episcopal lay preacher, held services in his home and he was also in the sponging business. The kitchen has been reproduced in recent years. A medicinal garden has been added outside the house, along with a fire pit.
More houses were built near the Adderley house in the early 1900s, making what would later be known as Adderley Town and populated by other Bahamians. Hurricanes wiped out the town over the years and the Adderley house is the only one left.
The property was sold to the Crane family in 1949, one year after Olivia Adderley’s death. George died a decade later at age 88 while living in a home for the blind in Key West.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments