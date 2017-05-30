Dog rescued after boat crash

No dog left behind.
That was the theme of a Memorial Day weekend search and rescue by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which responded Saturday to a vessel crash in Key Largo.
They found a wrecked boat in the mangroves and the boat operator with a head injuries. Once on shore, the operator told officers his dog, Robo, was still on board the vessel.
“The officers returned to scene and were able to crawl through the mangroves and safely recover the dog, reuniting it with his owner at the hospital later on,” said Officer Robert Dube, FWC spokesman.
The wreck caused the boat to enter 25 to 50 feet back into the mangroves, Dube said.
