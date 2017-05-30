An FWC officer holds Robo, a dog rescued after his owner was taken to shore after a boat wreck.
An FWC officer holds Robo, a dog rescued after his owner was taken to shore after a boat wreck. FWC
An FWC officer holds Robo, a dog rescued after his owner was taken to shore after a boat wreck. FWC

Local

May 30, 2017 3:38 PM

Dog rescued after boat crash

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

No dog left behind.

That was the theme of a Memorial Day weekend search and rescue by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which responded Saturday to a vessel crash in Key Largo.

They found a wrecked boat in the mangroves and the boat operator with a head injuries. Once on shore, the operator told officers his dog, Robo, was still on board the vessel.

“The officers returned to scene and were able to crawl through the mangroves and safely recover the dog, reuniting it with his owner at the hospital later on,” said Officer Robert Dube, FWC spokesman.

The wreck caused the boat to enter 25 to 50 feet back into the mangroves, Dube said.

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery 0:26

Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery
'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys 1:55

'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos