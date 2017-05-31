Commercial harvest of yellowtail closes

Commercial fishing for yellowtail snapper, one of the most lucrative finfish taken from Florida Keys waters, will close Saturday due to annual catch limits.
The commercial closure in federal waters of the South Atlantic begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until August, the federal South Atlantic Fishery Management Council said in a statement this week.
“During the commercial closure, all sale or purchase of yellowtail snapper is prohibited,” the agency states.
“The August 2016 to July 2017 commercial catch limit is 1,596,510 pounds, whole weight,” federal officials said. “Commercial landings are approaching the commercial catch limit and harvest should close to prevent the catch limit from being exceeded.”
Key West, Marathon and Key Largo are among the top five Florida ports for commercial yellowtail harvests, records show. Keys yellowtail landings account for an estimated $2.24 million this year, the state Fish and Wildlife Research Institute reports.
Recreational yellowtail fishing is not closed. “Harvest or possession of yellowtail snapper in or from federal waters is limited to the recreational bag and possession limits.”
Commercial boats that hold federal snapper permits also are banned from taking yellowtail from state waters.
Fishery managers this year considered shifting some of the recreational sector’s allocation of yellowtail, which typically harvests below 50 percent of the recreational limit.
Recreational anglers, charter captains and other interests strongly objected to any change in the allocations. “There are not that many mainstays of reef fish left. Yellowtail is one of them,” an Upper Keys charter captain told regulators in January.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meets in regular session from June 12-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach in North Florida, where snapper issues will be discussed. See the website: SAFMC.net.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments