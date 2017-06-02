Court upholds officer firing: ‘He didn’t perform at all’

A former Florida Keys marine officer fired in 2015 after complaints of “loafing and insubordination” deserved his fate, a state appeals ruled in an opinion posted Wednesday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission terminated Douglas Krieger in October 2015, charging that he disobeyed repeated orders to take his FWC boat into the Middle Keys, the southern section of his assigned patrol zone.
Krieger first took his case to a state public-employees relations commission, contending his FWC superiors gave “vague” instructions and did not follow proper procedures before firing him. An administrative judge and the relations commission ruled against Krieger following a four-day hearing.
The case then moved to the state’s Third District Court of Appeal, which upheld the FWC’s firing in its 12-page preliminary decision.
“Krieger...was terminated because he failed completely to perform his official duties, even after he was reminded three times,” the May 31 appeal decision says. “He didn’t perform at all.”
“We are looking at possibly filing a motion for a rehearing,” Krieger’s attorney James C. Casey of Slesnick and Casey said Thursday. “Obviously we’re very disappointed at the Third District Court of Appeal’s decision...We don’t believe that in the trial phase Doug had a fair shot at telling his side of the full story.”
Krieger was hired as an FWC law-enforcement officer in September 2010. FWC supervisor Lt. Michael Haney wrote in November 2014 that he saw Krieger “sitting idle” within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, where some FWC boats are docked.
Haney later told Krieger and other patrol officers to spend more time working in “the southern portion of their patrol zone,” extending from Islamorada’s Whale Harbor to Marathon’s Vaca Cut.
Officers, and Krieger specifically, were told to limit their actions inside Pennekamp only to specific calls for service or to answer an officer’s call for assistance, FWC supervisors said.
Krieger’s boat was moved from Pennekamp to the agency’s Whale Harbor station, and he was told to increase patrols down to Vaca Cut.
The appeals court says, “The fish and wildlife commission presented competent, substantial evidence that Krieger was insubordinate in following these orders.”
“In total, of 452 hours that Krieger worked from January through April of 2015, only 57 hours — or 12 percent — of his time was spent patrolling south of Whale Harbor Station,” the ruling says, referring to GPS records of his boat.
“Even when Krieger patrolled south of Whale Harbor Station, he never went further south of Long Key State Park, which was the halfway point of the southern portion of his patrol zone,” it continues. “In other words, Krieger, for four months, did not patrol half of the area he was repeatedly directed to patrol.”
Haney had filed complaints about Krieger “not properly performing his duties” by failing to fully document warnings and citations. “Krieger engaged in numerous instances of loafing and insubordination, [was] inefficient or unable to perform his job duties, violated policies, procedures and general orders, and falsified records,” the ruling quotes Haney.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments