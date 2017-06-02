No day off for Islamorada Coast Guard crews

While most of us enjoyed a three-day weekend over the Memorial Day holiday, U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada crews were working overtime dealing with several emergencies off the Upper Keys.
The list of incidents to which crews responded between May 26 to 29 included rescuing an unresponsive diver on Molasses Reef and prepping a man with as severe leg injury to be airlifted to a hospital in Miami.
In that incident, Coast Guard crews and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to wade through the shallow waters to retrieve the man, who lost control of his boat, which crashed into the mangroves.
The Coast Guard also responded to a fight on the popular Sandbar off Windley Key. Two people involved in the fight required medical treatment.
Also at the Sandbar, the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies dealt with multiple boat collisions. There was also a boat collision the Coast Guard responded to near Carysfort Reef Light off Key Largo.
The Coast Guard reported that it also had to respond to a domestic dispute on a boat off Key Largo.
Finally, the agency responded to a distress call from a vessel 35 nautical miles offshore in the Upper Keys.
