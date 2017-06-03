Sadly, Keys come out on top again: Boat crashes

The Monroe Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard work Thursday to rescue three men from an overturned vessel off Marathon. They were fishing for snapper when the boat took on water and overturned. At 6:40 p.m., all three men were safely aboard a Coast Guard vessel. They are from Hialeah. The boat is an 18-foot open fisherman. SeaTow was called to recover the boat. Sheriff’s Office