28-unit housing plan for Key Largo is postponed

A planned 28-unit apartment complex near mile marker 95.3 in Key Largo will return to the Monroe County Planning Commission this summer.
A scheduled vote on a major conditional-use permit for the project at Snapper Lane and U.S. 1 was postponed Wednesday when county planning staff asked for more time to review details of Southcliff Estates.
Developer Richard Riehl said 16 of the units would be made available under the county’s affordable-housing rent guidelines.
Although the project is described in county records as “employee housing,” Riehl said the description is inaccurate since the complex is not being developed to house specific workers for a motel or other company.
“We want to provide space for people who want to live and work in the Keys,” Riehl said.
Neighbors of the two-acre project continue to voice concern about traffic problems on the narrow Snapper Lane, and the effects on a largely undeveloped tract.
“This is very quiet residential neighborhood is not a good area for this large development,” a neighbor wrote.
Planning commissioners have noted that the land is not in public ownership, and the owners have rights to make use of the property.
A major condition use permit would outline conditions that must be met to assure a proposed project is suitable for the site. Building permits still must be obtained.
Riehl said he has be pressured to eliminate a swimming pool to provide more space, but is adamant about keeping the pool. “People should be able to take a dip after a hard day at work,” he said.
Monroe County planning staff recommended approval of the Southcliff Estates permit, with conditions.
