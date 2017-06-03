City Commission considers accepting old diesel plant

The city of Key West may take ownership of an abandoned diesel plant on Angela Street owned by Keys Energy Services and any problems that come with it.
“This property is no longer in use by Keys Energy and has been offered to the city provided the city agrees to accept the property in its as-in condition, and subject to any and all environmental conditions which may exist on the property,” Assistant City Attorney George B. Wallace wrote in a recent memo to the mayor and commission.
City commissioners Tuesday will decide whether to accept the four connected one-story buildings — where diesel operations ceases in the late 1960s — as a gift from the electric utility. What the city would do with the property hasn’t been determined.
In 2015, the property’s market value was assessed at $1.79 million. The addresses of the property are 100 Angela St., 709 Fort St. and 101 Geraldine St.
An assessment report by Atlantic Engineering of Jacksonville said the buildings are stable but require new roofs and some new structure reinforcement. Also, concrete repair is needed, deteriorated walls must be demolished and pits and trenches must be cleared of debris, among other work.
City Manager Jim Scholl said the city might pay a few dollars for the 13,00-square-foot site but nothing more. Voters last November approved a referendum for the property acquisition.
Commissioners meet Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., starting at 6 p.m.
Poker Run
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider a permit request for Phil Peterson’s Poker Run, which the Sunrise Rotary Club in Key West decided to stop sponsoring last October. The permit seeks closure of Duval Street from Eaton Street to Front Street Sept. 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to midnight both days.
The 45th Key West Poker Run, a charity event that draws throngs of motorcycle enthusiasts down U.S. 1 to Key West every late summer, is set for Sept. 15 to 17. Peterson’s Harley Davidson of Miami submitted the application for the event.
