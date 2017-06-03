Appeals court sides with Key West over stormwater fees, three entities must pay

The city of Key West has every right to charge Stock Island residents stormwater utility fees, an appellate court ruled Wednessday.
The decision by the 3rd District Court of Appeal overturns a Monroe County Court judge’s decision that called the stormwater fees illegal and could pave the way for the city to collect more than $300,000 in back fees from Lower Keys Medical Center, the Key West Golf Club and the Key West Golf Club Homeowners’ Association.
Those three entities, located on Stock Island and not Key West proper, had sued in 2009 over the charges saying they can’t pay for services they don’t receive. The charges had been levied since 2003.
Simply put, the 3rd District ruled the city does provide the Stock Island residents with services.
“The undisputed record at trial reveals that the association, golf course and hospital contributed to the need for the stormwater utility by discharging stormwater,” according to the ruling. “They also benefited from both the stormwater utility’s flood control and pollution control measures.”
Then-Keys Judge David Audlin had declared the homeowners exempt from future charges but ordered no retroactive payments.
According to city staff, the total owed is $302,111, with golf course residents owing the most at $153,000 and the hospital owing $86,102. The golf club owes $63,000 in back fees.
But this fight isn’t over, said attorney Barton Smith, who represents the Stock Island homeowners
“As this is not a final ruling, my clients and I are reviewing any procedural and substantive steps that may be taken before the 3rd DCA,” Smith said Friday. “After all steps before the 3rd DCA have been exhausted, my clients will consider any potential next steps that may be taken, including the Supreme Court.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
