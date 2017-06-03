Police ID victim who died in Big Pine fire

The victim in a May 11 house fire on Big Pine Key who died in the blaze was identified Friday as Barry Michael Brown, 71, says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Dental records confirmed it was Brown, who lived at the location of the fire, 31096 Avenue B. He was found dead inside the duplex after firefighters responded at 9:08 p.m. the night of the fire.
The Sheriff’s Office and state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. It will include the use of a specially trained dog to check for accelerants. There were no preliminary signs the fire started suspiciously.
