Hurricane season’s here. Don’t forget the animals

Every year we get to June and people start talking (or whispering) about hurricanes. The Keys have been fortunate in the past dozen years, being skirted by several storms that ended up wreaking havoc further north or west.
But in a few of those times, the weather system could just as well have turned and we would have been in the dreaded cone of strike possibility. So whether your gut tells you what this year will bring, use your head and set up a plan. So, where to start?
Plan out two or three evacuation routes and destinations. We know storms can meander, so have an idea where along the east and west coast and Central Florida or beyond you would want to travel to and hunker down in case of an evacuation. This is worst-case scenario, but once you have this figured out, all the rest falls into place.
Check with several hotels/motels in those areas and along the way to confirm pet friendliness and requirements of stay (proof of vaccinations etc.). Super 8s and Comfort Inns are just a few that allow pets, and in states of emergency many more will make exceptions. Write down the 800 numbers for easy access and store them with your other travel documents.
Speaking of documents, make sure you have your pet’s current vaccination status in writing from your veterinarian. The office will be happy to print them out or email them to you ahead of time. Should there be an emergency, veterinary offices are typically overwhelmed with requests for documentations and medications (and their own staffs are trying to finalize their emergency plans), so planning ahead will save everyone a lot of headaches.
Have at least an extra month’s supply of your pet’s medications in your kit over the summer. You can use it up so it does not expire at the end of the season, or rotate it through as you go, but again, have an extra stash ready for your pets. This includes heartworm and flea/tick prevention. Even if you don’t normally use the latter, you may want to administer a preventative before embarking on any travels into unknown territory. In places such as rest stops and motels, it is not uncommon to pick up a few things.
As with medications, food and water will be in high demand. We know how the water flies off the shelves at the mention of a storm, so get ahead of yourself and stock up now. Your pets will need to drink as much as you will. Even if you stay, if the power goes out or the roads are blocked, having access to things we take for granted can become difficult. Common rule of thumb is to have enough for two weeks.
Plastic storage containers are useful, as they will keep out any moisture during storage or transport. This goes for that paperwork, too. Keeping it in a zip-sealed plastic bag or other watertight area with the medication will prevent anything coming to harm.
Carriers for travel need to be made ready and make sure leashes and harnesses are in good working order. Sounds strange, but a leash that is half chewed or a harness that is too loose needs to be replaced. Your pets react differently when you are stressed and distracted; the last thing you need is for your dog to get away in an unfamiliar place or your bird fly away because she was sitting on your shoulder and startled getting out of the car.
Keep you pets in carriers or seat belts during the drive. They keep you from being locked out of your car when at the gas station or taking the seat apart to dislodge kitty.
Carriers make great safe places in the hotel room, too, and keep pets from getting out when the maid comes in for room service just as you stepped out to grab a coffee. There are so many varieties to chose from — stackables, foldables, whatever, our local pet stores and the web are you friends.
So have a plan, do your shopping and make those phone calls now. There is nothing on this list that you should not have handy anyway and there will be so much else to think about when bad weather draws near. And it will get you ready to enjoy a great summer in the Keys with less worry in your life.
Feel free to email questions to drgerry@marathonvet.com or write to her care of the Marathon Veterinary Hospital, 5001 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050.
