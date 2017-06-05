The parking lot at the theater at the Tavernier Towne shopping plaza is empty as investigators check things out.
June 05, 2017 3:42 PM

Upper Keys movie theater is evacuated due to suspicious package, then cleared when nothing dangerous found

The Upper Keys movie theater was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a suspicious package found there. Later in the day, the scene was cleared when nothing dangerous was found.

The package, at the theater in the Tavernier Towne shopping plaza at mile marker 91 bayside, contained old cell phones taped to together. It was enough that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office brought in its bomb squad to investigate.

The adjacent Mariners Hospital was not evacuated, though staff there was told to not use the hospital entrance close to the theater, the Sheriff’s Office says.

