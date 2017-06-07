Tourist sues Key West after falling into hole

A tourist from Michigan wants the city of Key West to pay up after he says he fell into a hole in a sidewalk last year and was left injured.
Mike Wagner, of Saginaw, Mich., who filed the lawsuit at U.S. District Court in Key West on June 2, says the damages exceed $75,000.
Wagner and his wife were vacationing in Key West on March 6, 2016, when they were walking on the sidewalk along Angela Street between Simonton Street and Whitmarsh Lane and he fell into “an unmarked and unreasonably dangerous hole, which was created by the city of Key West,” the suit states.
The city hadn’t responded to the lawsuit as of Tuesday.
It says “...the hole in the sidewalk was unmarked, no warnings were present and the hazard created an unreasonable trap, which was not discernible to the plaintiff or the public at large,” Wagner’s attorneys say.
The hole was a 4-inch drop below the normal sidewalk, the lawsuit states. Wagner had to undergo massive rotator cuff repair and bicep tenotomy surgery, it says.
The fall has also caused non-economic damages, according to the suit, including humiliation, depression, shock, fright and disruption of lifestyle. The case is assigned to Senior Judge James Lawrence King.
