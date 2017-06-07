Three running so far for Key West mayor in 2018

A drag queen, a mattress store manager and a ferry boat supervisor have filed to run for mayor of Key West on Nov. 6, 2018.
One issue percolating among the three first-time political campaigns: How to address the island’s affordable workforce housing crisis.
Wayne Coulter, manager of the Mattress Firm store, Bill Foley, who runs reservations for the Key West Express ferry boat, and Mitchell Jones, known as Qmitch when he dons drag and runs events such as Drag Queen Bingo at a Duval Street bar, are running to succeed Mayor Craig Cates.
Cates, first elected in 2009, is term-limited and in his final year of his last term.
Coulter, 59, a native of Illinois, has lived in Key West for about four years. He said his career in business —whether as an importer or as director of communication services for CNN — will help him serve as mayor.
“I want to make some positive changes,” Coulter said, ticking off a lack of affordable housing and traffic congestion as some pressing local issues. “This city is stuck in a rut.”
Foley, 44, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Maryland, says the housing and traffic issues are connected because the cost of rentals for Key West’s workforce have grown so high it has forced many to move up the Keys and commute to the island.
Foley has lived in Key West for about four years and says he has attended many city meetings and been stunned by the slow process.
Recently at a forum over a proposal to build a new parking garage downtown, Foley said it was clear the majority of Key West residents oppose it.
“Take it off the plate and let’s get to more important things,” Foley said.
Jones, 51, from Rocky Mount, N.C., works as a comedian but turns completely serious when he talks of the lack of affordable housing for working people in Key West.
“It is not always going to be like this,” said Jones, who has worked in the airline industry for 28 years and is currently a Delta employee at Key West International Airport.
Key West must consider rent control, Jones said. “Let’s face it, the first thing you pay is rent,” he said.
Jones, who has lived in Key West for 11 years, said often elections boil down to an “us against them” fight.
“Conchs versus new people,” Jones said. “I want to make sure everybody wins.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
