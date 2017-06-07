Keys property values rally upward

Combined property values in the Florida Keys surged about $1.97 billion in a year’s time to an overall approximate value of $24.78 billion, the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office reported Thursday.
Higher valuations are driven by increasing sales prices of real estate and new construction.
Florida Keys valuations continue to rise following the collapse of the real-estate bubble around 2008. Preliminary 2017 figures indicate the highest value of Keys land and real property in nine years.
Final figures, including more details on new commercial construction, will be set in July. Valuation estimates are issued to local taxing agencies for use in calculating property-tax rates that fund budgets for schools, emergency services and government operations.
The $24.78 billion estimated valuation remains below the Keys’ peak countywide valuation of $28.5 billion, reached at the top of the real-estate boom. However, by 2010 the countywide valuation had plunged to $19.5 billion.
Agencies set their tax rates that determine property-tax bills in September.
The Monroe County School District has a preliminary $27.2 billion taxable base, owing to fewer property exemptions. That is up from $24.5 billion last year and $22.99 billion in 2015.
The office of Monroe County Property Appraiser Scott Russell posted the following property value gross estimates for municipalities and special districts and one-year increases:
▪ Key West has a $6.85 billion taxable value, up from $6.35 billion. New construction in the city was valued at $8.62 million.
▪ Marathon has a $2.35 billion taxable value, up from $2.15 billion. New construction in Marathon was put at $27.82 million.
▪ Islamorada has a $3.26 billion taxable value, up from $2.99 billion. New Islamorada construction was placed at $15.39 million.
▪ Key Colony Beach has a $696.79 million taxable value, up from $643 million. No new construction was reported in the small city.
▪ Layton property values were estimated at $61 million, up from $54.5 million last year and $49.2 million in 2015.
▪ The Key Largo Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District has a taxable value of $3.06 billion, up $2.76 billion. New construction in the Upper Keys district was placed at $11.3 million.
