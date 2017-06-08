Key West resort, bar owner to pay paralyzed man nearly $11M settlement

A Massachusetts man will receive $10.75 million from the Key West resort and tiki bar he sued after he dove into shallow water surrounding the resort and was left paralyzed from the neck down.
The settlement was announced Thursday by Bob Barlow’s attorney, Stuart Grossman, who planned to appear before Monroe County Court Judge Timothy Koenig at 1:30 p.m. to formalize the settlement.
Barlow was visiting Key West on April 9, 2015, to celebrate his 40th birthday and was at the Galleon Resort and Marina, 617 Front St., when he dove from the Sunset Tiki Bar deck into the water below, striking his head on the hard bottom.
Barlow sued the companies’ owners for not having posted signs warning of dangers such as diving, which left him with a spinal cord injury so severe he is unable to breathe without a ventilator.
The Galleon at Key West Inc., the Galleon at Key West Community Association Inc. and the Galleon Resort Condominium Association Inc. agreed to pay a combined $9,750,000 through insurers. The Cook Group, doing business as the Sunset Tiki Bar, will pay $1 million.
The Tiki Bar area lacked signs about diving into shallow water, Barlow’s attorneys say.
“Nor were there any barriers or appropriate guardrails to prevent Tiki Bar patrons and/or hotel guests of visitors from diving off the deck into the shallow water,” reads the suit.
