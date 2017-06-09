Wrong-way driver arrested on DUI charge

A Hollister, Florida man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after traveling the wrong way on U.S. 1 and nearly hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car head-on in the process, according to his arrest report.
Jason Beau Phillips, 41, was booked into county jail on Plantation Key early Friday morning. He failed a field sobriety test and was over the legal limit after agreeing to take a breath test, Trooper Jorge Orbeta wrote in his report.
Orbeta noticed Phillips’ silver Nissan Altima driving north in the southbound inside lane of the highway at mile marker 94 shortly before midnight Thursday.
“The vehicle nearly collided against my patrol car head on,” Orbeta wrote.
The trooper turned on his flashing lights and made a U-turn. Phillips crossed the median and into the northbound lane and stopped his car on the shoulder of the road, Orbeta wrote in his report.
Orbeta asked Phillips if he had any medical issues, like a past head injury, diabetes or a stroke that could cause mental confusion. Phillips responded no, according to the report. He told the trooper he was new to the area, having moved to the Keys recently to manage a store after the previous manager abruptly quit.
According to Orbeta’s report, Phillips originally told the trooper he consumed one beer at his boss’ house. He later said two beers, Orbeta stated.
As of Friday afternoon, Phillips bond was set at $5,000
It’s not clear how long Phillips was driving the wrong way. He told the trooper his boss lived about two miles away. Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander, said another driver saw Phillips’ car traveling against the flow of traffic and called 911.
“The motorist who saw this and called it in, saved lives,” McKinney said.
“We continue to see these stories around the state but it’s a reminder this can happen anywhere, anytime,” McKinney said. “This should stress to folks the need to drive defensively and undistracted. Being aware of what is happening around you can help you avoid an incident.”
