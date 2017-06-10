New makeup for Keys Energy board

A new state law signed by Gov. Rick Scott allows residents outside Key West to serve on the five-member Utility Board of Key West, changing the makeup to allow two seats reserved for non-Key West members.
The board sets policy for Keys Energy Services, which serves about 28,000 customers from Key West to the Seven Mile Bridge but until now has elected a board strictly from Key West and not the entire service area. Also, only Keys Energy customers in Key West were allowed to vote for the board. That, too, has been extended to the bridge.
The restructured board includes five members elected by voters from the city and parts of unincorporated Monroe County, with the next election set for 2018 at the same time as the Monroe County Commission.
Board members will be elected at-large to seats labeled A, B, C, D and E. A through C members must live within the city limits of Key West while seats D and E members must live outside Key West but inside the coverage area, according to the new law.
Starting in the 2018 general election, members will be elected to seats A, B and D for four-year terms. Beginning with the 2020 general election, members will be elected to seats C and E for 4 year terms.
Members elected in 2016 as groups II and III shall serve in seats C and E until the 2020 general election.
