Wednesday rain was record-breaking

Rainfall Wednesday afternoon and night was record-breaking in the Lower Keys.
It was the wettest June 7 on record at Key West International Airport, according to David Ross, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Key West office. He said nearly five inches of rain fell there from midday to midnight, while on Big Coppitt Key, 5.12 inches were recorded.
At Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, 4.24 inches fell, with levels dropping to below 2 inches in the Upper Keys and just over 2 inches in Key Largo.
The rain was due to an elongated region of low pressure, Ross said, that moved from west to east over the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds reached 25 mph in Marathon and 31 mph in the Lower Keys, according to Weather Underground.
Today and Sunday in Marathon there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 70s and highs near 90, Ross said. The forecast is similar through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 90, he said.
