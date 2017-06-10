This is a portion of Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon Thursday.
This is a portion of Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon Thursday. Katie Atkins Keynoter
This is a portion of Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon Thursday. Katie Atkins Keynoter

Local

June 10, 2017 8:39 AM

Wednesday rain was record-breaking

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

Rainfall Wednesday afternoon and night was record-breaking in the Lower Keys.

It was the wettest June 7 on record at Key West International Airport, according to David Ross, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Key West office. He said nearly five inches of rain fell there from midday to midnight, while on Big Coppitt Key, 5.12 inches were recorded.

At Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, 4.24 inches fell, with levels dropping to below 2 inches in the Upper Keys and just over 2 inches in Key Largo.

The rain was due to an elongated region of low pressure, Ross said, that moved from west to east over the Gulf of Mexico. Wind speeds reached 25 mph in Marathon and 31 mph in the Lower Keys, according to Weather Underground.

Today and Sunday in Marathon there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 70s and highs near 90, Ross said. The forecast is similar through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 90, he said.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training
Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery 0:26

Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery
'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys 1:55

'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos