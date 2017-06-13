TDC chief Wheeler retiring after 21 years

The longtime director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council has announced plans to retire in late September.
Harold Wheeler has guided TDC operations for more than 21 years since being selected in April 1996.
“While I look forward to a more relaxed lifestyle that retirement affords, I will miss relationships that have been made and am proud of the team’s accomplishments,” Wheeler said in a prepared statement.
Wheeler served on the Florida Governor’s Commission on Tourism for eight years and was a member of Visit Florida’s board of directors for 10 years. He is a board member for the Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations and was its chair for fiscal year 2014-15.
“It is impossible to measure Harold’s dedication and the contributions he has made to the TDC’s marketing programs for so long,” said TDC chairwoman Rita Irwin. “He has guided our initiatives through both good and challenging times and his commitment has never wavered.
The process has not yet started to choose Wheeler’s replacement.
