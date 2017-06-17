Navy officials consider reopening 166 townhomes in Key West

The U.S. Navy will take steps to offer for rent 166 vacant townhomes on the Sigsbee Park Annex at Naval Air Station Key West by inviting developers to tour the properties and take part in a question-and-answer forum July 12.
A “request for interest” has been issued by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast, in support of the Department of the Navy, to seek information on how developers could open the 166 homes after renovation or redevelopment.
A year ago, Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman called on the government to open up the housing to civilian employees of the Navy. Only government workers, such as Department of Defense employees, would be eligible to rent the homes on the Navy base but such a move could open up private market rentals in expensive Key West, where a studio can run more than $1,500 a month.
“NAS Key West desires to lease the 166 Sigsbee Park townhouses, currently in caretaker status, to improve the condition of the property through in-kind consideration and provide needed affordable housing for junior DoD workforce personnel and their families in the lower Florida Keys area,” said NAS spokeswoman Trice Denny.
The homes have been in caretaker status since 2010.
The Navy won’t reimburse any costs to developers for the site visit, which is open only to potential developers vetted by the Navy.
