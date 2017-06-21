Big art project — and we mean big

The gigantic sculpture at the Art Studio in Marathon is called “Leaves of Grass,” which on its surface seems odd considering it contains no leaves or grass. It’s a wood and metal sculpture set aside U.S. 1 oceanside at mile marker 54.
Ken Park, communications director for the Art Students League of New York, calls it an “homage” to the poet Walt Whitman, who published a poetry collection titled “Leaves of Grass.” Liz Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, says it’s appropriate.
The sculpture stood at New York City’s Riverside Park for 11 months before being transported to the Keys this past weekend with eight other oversized sculptures that stood with it. Riverside Park used to be industrial but is now a green space, Young said, so that was inspiration for the sculptor, Markus Rudolph Holtby
It was created as part of the Art Students League’s Model to Monument program, a collaboration with the New York City Parks Department led by sculptor Greg Wyatt.
“Model to Monument, the idea is people start with a small model,” Park said. “As you go through the process, you revise the process and in the end you end up with something monumental. Initially, the site specificity of the pieces is very important. They make pieces that fit in the location. Obviously, the locations are different now.”
Now all nine sculptures are in the Florida Keys and sites have been chosen up and down the island chain for their public display. Two have been installed so far, the one at the Art Studio and the other, “Wind Tower,” a collaboration of seven artists, at the Grimal Grove on Big Pine Key.
It was the idea of Key West philanthropists John Padget and Jacob Dekker, who were impressed with the Riverside Park display when visiting it in 2016. They worked with the Arts Council and Art Students League to create what they call the Florida Keys Sculpture Trail that, when complete, will be a collection of nine huge sculptures running from the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District at mile marker 81.6 to Key West International Airport.
“We're certainly excited about the works coming in,” said Anders Urbom, executive director of Morada Way. “This was essentially an opportunity, not a commissioned work. It’s also an opportunity to expand beyond the kind of art you typically see in the Keys.”
With input on sites from several parties, “We worked since February to find the proper locations. We think we found a great spot for each one,” Young said.
She said there were many considerations for choosing locations, including enough parking so motorists can pull off the road to examine the pieces up close and read the signs that will be installed explaining them.
“This is not hanging a painting on a wall. We had a vision. We wanted to be respectful of the artists,” Young said.
The other pieces and their future locations:
▪ “Fragments” by Shiho Sato, Morada Way.
▪ “Bridge” by James Mikhel Emerson and “Everything Between” by Sarah Thompson Moore, 81001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
▪ “Stand Tall, Stand Loud” by Aaron Bell and “Everyone Breaks” by Tanda Francis, the Otherside Adventure Park, mile marker 59.3.
▪ “Avis Gloriae” and “Nature Eternal” by Sheila Berger, the Key West airport (these two pieces were meant to be displayed together).
“Each are on different time lines,” Young said. “The other [seven being stored on private property on Grassy Key] will be done over the summer.”
So how does one get nine huge sculptures transported to the Keys from New York City? It’s not easy. First, the pieces that could be disassembled were. Then “they had to get them out of Riverside Park so there were flag men and all that. It was quite an ordeal,” Young said.
From there, they were taken upstate to Fishkill, N.Y., where professional art movers RVW Sculpture Arrangement, hired by Padget and Dekker through the Art Students League, secured everything to trucks.
“I think they left early Saturday and got here early Monday morning,” Young said.
“You can imagine the trucks going down the highway with these in the back,” Park said.
When all are installed, some or all of the sculptors might come down for some kind of official unveiling, he said. “Possibly an event in the fall for a formal unveiling.”
