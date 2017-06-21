New rescue helicopter gets its Florida Keys paint job

Monroe County’s Trauma Star colors are being painted on a Sikorsky air-rescue helicopter headed for the Florida Keys.
The 2002 Sikorsky S-76 C-Plus rescue helicopter is expected to arrive in the Keys by mid-August, following maintenance and Federal Aviation Administration inspections at the Sikorsky shop in Connecticut.
“We want to hit the ground running when it gets here,” said Mike Rice, administration bureau chief for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a time line and as of now, we’re on track for Aug. 15.”
The helicopter “is in the paint shop now,” Rice said Tuesday. “We follow up weekly and knock things off the punch list.”
The county has executed a sale agreement of $2,418,750 for the aircraft that previously flew for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Monroe County commissioners approved the purchase of the third county-owned helicopter in expectation of the privately owned LifeNet air ambulance ending its Lower Keys operations June 1. Eventually the new helicopter will be based at Lower Keys Medical Center’s landing pad, previously used by LifeNet.
The county’s primary Trauma Star air ambulance, a near twin of the newest aircraft, also was owned by Arkansas Children’s before its 2016 purchase.
Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office jointly manage Trauma Star operations. The Sheriff’s Office oversees aircraft maintenance and pilots; Fire Rescue manages the medical air crews.
Currently during 12 hours of daylight, the county has two full crews based at Marathon Florida Keys International Airport able to fly the 2002 helicopter acquired last year, and a 1981 Sikorsky (purchased in 2006) that is scheduled to remain in service primarily as a backup. One helicopter is staffed at night.
Using flight records from the last 12 months, Trauma Star likely will log about 729 rescue flights in 2017, Rice said.
