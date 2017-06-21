Key West couple found dead together died from natural causes, autopsy says

A Key West couple found dead in their apartment March 29 died from natural causes, according to autopsy reports released Tuesday by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Foul play and suicide were never suspected, Key West police said from the start, but the mysterious case of a man and woman dying at the same time in separate rooms raised questions on the tiny island.
Richard Lee Hadlock, 50, who had a longstanding history of medical problems, including insulin-dependent diabetes and renal failure, died from diabetic ketoacidosis, Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Beaver found. Hadlock’s toxicology screens were negative for alcohol and drugs other than the presence of 7-aminoclonazepam.
Hadlock was found in a sleeping position in his home, 921 White St.., on a bed in a spare bedroom while his companion, Sandra Lee Witkowski, 54, was found dead in a different bedroom, also in a sleeping-type position, the medical examiner said.
Witkowski, who had suffered from severe cirrohis, had a negative screen for drugs and alcohol, the reports stated. Beaver said the cause of death was “presumed natural causes.”
Police said they received a call around 9:16 a.m. March 29 from the landlord, who had gone to check on Witkowski, who hadn’t shown up to her job for the past few days.
Hadlock had worked for NAS Key West since 1994 as a civilian employee after serving four years in the Navy.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments