A mom and 2 children die in a fire. Two years later, no answers

This past Wednesday was two years since a house burned on Ramrod Key and killed a mother and two of her children.
In that time, a cause of the fire still has not been made public, even though state fire investigators ended their on-site work at 27452 Anguila Lane more than a year ago.
The state investigation by the Department of Financial Services’ Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations remains open and ongoing, according to spokesman Jon Moore.
“I do not have any updates to provide for this case. As I mentioned earlier, arson cases are extremely complex and take time,” he wrote in an email. “Our investigators will not close this case, regardless of how long it may take, until every possible lead and circumstance has been thoroughly vetted and all possible scenarios surrounding the cause and nature of this fire have been evaluated.”
Meanwhile, a wrongful-death lawsuit was brought against two companies and the owners of the house in early December in Monroe County Circuit Court and the family of the victims says a faulty electrical outlet ignited the flames and faulty windows didn’t allow the victims to escape.
Robin Ferrer, 46, son Roman, 7, and daughter Hazel, 5, died in the fire that “started by a dangerously defective electrical outlet” that set a couch on fire and spread through the stilt home, claims the lawsuit. The victims were not able to break the windows to get out.
Attorney Thomas Scolaro is representing Robin’s ex-husband James Ferrer, the father of Roman and Hazel; Courtney Shores, sister of Roman and Hazel; and Jacob Shores, the brother of Roman and Hazel.
“Currently the case is in active litigation against the manufacturer of the faulty electrical outlet that arched and against the window manufacturer for the windows that were defective and prevented Robin from escaping the fire with her children,” Scolaro said.
West Window Corp. of Martinsville, Va., manufactured the windows in the master bedroom, playroom and bathroom. Pass and Seymore Inc., based in New York, manufactured the outlet.
Robin Ferrer was in the bedroom when she realized the house was on fire, according to the suit. She alerted both Shores and told them to get out of the house, then went to get Roman and Hazel who had also been in the bedroom.
But by that time, she could not get to the front door and “the fire had raged into the hallway,” blocking Robin, Roman and Hazel’s path, the lawsuit says. They died in the flames and heat.
The windows Robin tried to open were “essentially stuck frozen,” it reads, and “unable to get far enough into the house to reach their family, Courtney and Jacob could hear the screams of Robin, Roman and Hazel near the windows.”
