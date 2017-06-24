Planned Lower Keys retail projects face scrutiny

Backers of two proposed major commercial developments in the Lower Keys — a Publix store on Big Pine Key and the Walmart Plaza on Rockland Key — apparently have some work to do.
A plan for a Publix store of 47,513 square feet has been forwarded to Monroe County planners for a 7.66-acre site off the south side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 30.2 on Big Pine.
The property poses a potential stumbling block since it lies outside Big Pine’s designated Community Center zone, a land-use restriction intended to concentrate the island’s larger businesses on the north side of U.S. 1.
Monroe County’s Development Review Committee, made up of county planners and state agency representatives, will respond to a request for a major conditional-use permit at a 1 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the Marathon Government Center, a precursor to seeking Planning Commission approval.
“The subject property is not located in the designated Community Center Overlay and therefore, an allocation award [for a commercial building] exceeding 2,500 square feet is not possible,” a June 19 report from county planners says.
The size of the store may be four times larger than all the available commercial square footage — referred to as allowable space under non-residential rate-of-growth-ordinance rules — for all of Big Pine Key and No Name Key under the county’s land-use plan.
Planners also question the reliance on side roads — Deer Run Trail, Quail Roost Drive and Chapman Street — to access the proposed grocery store. Other clarifications or changes need to be made on setbacks, building height, parking and environmental mitigation, the summary says.
Walmart plan
Concern over traffic and housing should delay a development agreement sought for the Rockland Commercial Center, otherwise known as the Walmart site, at mile marker 9, county planners recommend.
Developers propose a 134,623-square-foot Walmart, 12,000-square-foot medical center, 3,000-square-foot restaurant, 4,800 square feet of additional retail space and a 5,000-square-foot community center.
“Staff previously asked for a traffic study to include at a minimum an analysis of impact from Key West to the south and from Big Pine to the north but the latest submitted study does not include this analysis,” says a report for the Tuesday meeting.
Staff also expressed concern that the developers’ proposal apparently seeks to limit the expense for an expected traffic light on U.S. 1 to $100,000. Planners said they did not agree to an arbitrary limit on needed traffic improvements.
Similarly, the developers agreed to provide a bus to Key West at a cost no more than $100,000. The city of Key West recently purchased new buses that cost nearly $500,000 each, staff said.
The draft development agreement also refers to 300 planned affordable-housing units on land once expected to hold a larger shopping center. The site currently is not zoned for housing and it lies within a noise zone where the U.S. Navy does not want new residences, the report says.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
