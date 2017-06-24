Keys firefighter arrested after bar fight

A Monroe County firefighter was jailed Friday night after a bar fight on Ramrod Key that started when he tried to bum a smoke, police said.
Deputies responded to the Looe Key Tiki Bar, 27340 Overseas Highway, at 9 p.m. for reports of a fight.
When they arrived, they found the victim who had injuries to his face and who said a man had attacked him after he refused to give him a cigarette, said Deputy Becky Herrin, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The bartender had helped to break up the fight.
Dustin Curt Hunt, 41, who was found in the parking lot, claimed he was attacked by the injured man. But other witnesses at the bar corroborated the first man’s version of events.
Hunt was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center. He was released the next day without having to post a bond.
Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan was notified of the arrest and said he will take action.
“I was made aware of the situation and will further investigate the circumstances,” Callahan said. “I am disappointed. We hold our firefighters to a higher standard and this type of behavior is not tolerated. There will be consequences.”
Comments