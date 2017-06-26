Teen finds, returns $30K to business owner

A teenager and her mother helped a Key West business owner recoup more than $30,000 in cash over the weekend, police said.
On Saturday at about 5 p.m., Emily Walsh and her mother Mary noticed a bag left inside a shopping cart in a hallway at La Brisa condominiums, 1901 S Roosevelt Blvd.
They went to dinner and when they returned, noticed the bag was still there, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The teen looked inside a MetroPCS paper bag and found bundles of cash, along with deposit slips and receipts from the cell phone service provider’s stores in the Florida Keys, along with a cell phone.
Mom and daughter brought the stash to the Key West Police Department to turn it in and dispatchers were able to find the business owner, who came to the station to provide proof he was the owner of the bag and its contents, Crean said.
