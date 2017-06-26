Four people, including 11-year-old Homestead girl, airlifted Monday following Florida Keys head-on collision

Four people, including an 11-year-old child from Homestead, were taken by air ambulance to a mainland hospital Monday afternoon following a head-on collision on U.S. 1 in the middle Florida Keys.
The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately release the name of the girl or the 33-year-old man driving the 2015 Nissan Altima in which she was a passenger pending notification of their families. The driver was among those airlifted, according to an FHP press release.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at mile marker 58 on the Keys’ main highway. The Nissan was traveling south and veered into the northbound lane directly in the path of a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by Danny Hudson, 41, of Melbourne, Florida, according to the FHP. The vehicles collided.
Hudson and one of his two passengers, Elizabeth Mercedes Hudson, 40, sustained serious injuries and were flown to Ryder, said Lt. Kathleen McKinney, FHP sub-district commander for the Keys.
Danny M. Hudson, 18, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, McKinney said.
Debris from the crash hit a 2007 Toyota Sebring traveling directly behind the Hudson’s vehicle, but neither the driver or passenger of that vehicle was injured.
U.S. 1 was closed in both directions for an hour and a half while first responders extricated all four people and FHP troopers investigated the scene.
McKinney said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and all involved wore their safety belts, however, she said charges are pending against the driver of the Altima.
