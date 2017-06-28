Poker Run now ‘on hold,’ organizer says

The 45th annual Phil Peterson’s Poker Run is “on hold” and would be a scaled-down event without a street fair or a bike show on Duval Street, organizers said Monday.
“Sorry for all the confusion, we have not been able to get the support of the local charities and volunteers this year,” Drew Peterson said in an email Monday. “I hope to have an answer in a few weeks about the Poker Run.”
Peterson, whose father created the event as a way to improve business in Key West during the slow summer season, said he still lacks a permit from the city “because the documents and commitments are not finalized.”
He also blamed “a lack of local support” for this year’s Poker Run lacking a street fair and bike show.
Typically, a nonprofit partners with an organizer like Peterson for a big event in Key West that includes street closures and promises big crowds. The Poker Run draws some 10,000 motorcyclists, Peterson has said.
The Key West Sunrise Rotary last fall dropped its sponsorship of the event and a biker brawl at the Rumor Lounge downtown left some city leaders wary of allowing the event to continue.
Peterson said he couldn’t find another nonprofit to partner with but that proceeds will benefit diabetes research. He told the City Commission this month that even if he cancels the Poker Run, he can’t stop people from coming to Key West expecting a motorcycle-themed week.
Peterson’s Harley-Davidson dealership in Miami on Tuesday still promoted the event as being set for Sept. 15 to 17. Peterson couldn’t be reached by email or phone Tuesday afternoon.
At their June 20 meeting, city commissioners debated whether to grant the Poker Run a permit but after City Manager Jim Scholl stepped in with a recommendation to approve, they fell into line.
Only commissioners Jimmy Weekley and Sam Kaufman dissented in the 5-2 vote. “This is an event that attracts motorcycle gangs,” Kaufman said.
