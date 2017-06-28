Survey: Housing is No. 1 concern for Marathon residents

Although answers were from a small sampling of residents, a recent survey found the top concern for people living in Marathon is — no surprise here — affordable housing.
The Monroe County Department of Health survey was a followup to one done in 2014 from Knights Key to 70th Street. This year’s survey heard responses from 274 residents living from 70th Street to Grassy Key.
Monday night at City Hall, Public Information Officer Alison Morales Kerr discussed the community’s responses to a number of questions. About 15 people came to the meeting.
The second biggest concern from residents was the number of homeless people in the community and the third was traffic. Limited access to health care, pests like rats and mosquitoes, and bike safety fell fourth, fifth and sixth on the list.
Seventy percent of survey takers said they own a bicycle, yet more than half of all questioned said they do not feel it was safe to bike around Marathon.
Just over 30 percent were not aware of a law requiring kids under 16 to wear a helmet when riding a bike and 21 percent were not aware of the law requiring bicyclists to have lights on the front and back of the bike from sundown to sunrise.
A high percentage of those surveyed, 34 percent, said they do not schedule routine checks for colon, breast or cervical cancer. Of that group, about half said it was because they don’t have a way to pay.
Almost 90 percent said a community pool would benefit Marathon and 94 percent said a facility to teach children to swim would be beneficial.
Almost 70 percent answered “yes” when asked if illegal drugs is an issue in Marathon. It fell at No. 9 on the list of concerns, followed by personal issues, flooding and a lack of housing.
Morales said 23 percent of residents countywide engage in binge drinking, the highest in the state of all 67 counties.
“We need to figure out ways we could educate the community that excessive alcohol consumption can lead to health problems,” she said, although 93 percent of people surveyed said they know consuming alcoholic beverages long term can lead to cirrhosis of the liver. “We’re trying to get the word out on binge drinking among young adults and all adults in general.”
Monroe County also has the highest alcoholic liver disease and cirrhosis death rate in the state, she said. Numbers specific for Marathon were not discussed at the meeting.
DOH surveyors also did a study in Key Colony Beach, the results of which will be discussed Thursday at Key Colony Beach City Hall, 600 E. Ocean Dr., at 5:30 p.m.
For more information about the survey or to make a suggestion, call DOH at (305) 293-7500.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
