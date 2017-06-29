Keys man faces life after drug, human smuggling indictment

A Key Largo mechanic faces multiple life sentences following a federal grand jury’s indictment last week on cocaine, heroin, marijuana and human smuggling charges.
Manuel De La Caridad Riesgo-Penate, 55, was arrested Monday following his June 20 indictment on four drug smuggling, dealing and conspiracy charges that each carry maximum life sentences and four human smuggling charges with maximum sentences ranging from five to 10 years.
Details of Riesgo’s arrest have not been made public, but court documents indicate the indictment came following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
According to the indictment, from July 2016 to April 2017, Riesgo smuggled five kilograms of cocaine into the United States and 100 kilograms marijuana. He’s also charged with smuggling an unspecified amount of heroin, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors say he smuggled another five kilos of cocaine and another 100-kilogram shipment of marijuana on March 3.
On March 6, prosecutors say Riesgo smuggled 10 migrants into the country. The indictment did not list the migrants’ country of origin but it states Riesgo brought the people to the United States for “the purpose of private financial gain.”
The crimes happened in both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties, according to the indictment. Nathan Clark, Riesgo’s attorney, said his client plans to plead not guilty to all the charges.
“I will enter a plea of not guilty, demand discovery, waive the reading of the indictment in open court, and ask for a jury trial,” Clark said in an email Tuesday.
Riesgo has had several arrests in the Keys on local charges going back to 2009.
In January 2013, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s special operations unit served a search warrant on Riesgo’s Blue Heron Lane home, where deputies found cocaine, marijuana, scales and drug paraphernalia, according to his arrest report.
He pleaded no contest to cocaine, marijuana and drug equipment possession charges in February 2014 and was sentenced to 18 months probation.
Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow set Riesgo’s bond at $250,000 on Monday. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse on Simonton Street in Key West.
